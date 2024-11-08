Phoenix shooting leaves 2 people hurt, suspect in custody

The Brief Two people were hurt in a double shooting on Nov. 8 in Phoenix. The victims are expected to survive. The suspect was eventually taken into custody on I-10 in Tucson following a standoff with authorities.



A suspect has been taken into custody after a double shooting early Friday morning in Phoenix left two people hurt.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 8 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found two adults with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

"The victims told officers the incident took place at a near by [sic] address," police said. "Officers responded to that address to check the welfare on the occupants."

The victims drove away from the shooting scene and were found by officers near 29th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The suspect fled the scene, but was later found heading southbound on Interstate 10.

Police say Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect did not pull over, and a pursuit was initiated.

DPS was able to stop the vehicle, and the suspect barricaded himself for an extended time," police said.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody following a standoff on I-10 near Cortaro Farms Road in Tucson. The suspect was not identified.

I-10 was shut down in both directions, but it has since been reopened.