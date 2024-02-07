Phoenix strip mall fire sends plume of smoke into sky

Phoenix Firefighters battled a fire at a strip mall on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Central Avenue and Baseline Road around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

"Large volumes of smoke and fire dictated that crews move to the exterior of the building and conduct defensive fire operations. Ladder companies deployed large volumes of water from aerial master streams to subdue the large flames and protect nearby exposures from fire extension," Phoenix Fire said.

Firefighters will remain on the scene to make sure the fire is completely out and doesn't spread any further.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Map of where the fire broke out: