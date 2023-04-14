Phoenix Suns 2023 playoffs: Road Game Rallies return to Footprint Center

It's time to Rally the Valley!

The Phoenix Suns open up their playoff run this weekend and fans will be able to cheer on the Suns at the Footprint Center even when they're on the road.

Road Game Rallies are returning to the Footprint Center, beginning with the Suns' first road playoff games in Los Angeles when the team takes on the Clippers during Games 3 and 4.

Tickets for the Road Game Rallies are $10 and are on sale at suns.com/TIX. All tickets are general admission and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors and concessions for the Road Game Rallies open 45 minutes before the game tips off.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: Kevin Durant #35 celebrates with Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 01, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Suns say more than 12,000 fans attended Road Game Rallies during each playoff game last season.

"Road Game Rallies offer an authentic gameday experience including t-shirt tosses, prize giveaways and more from the Suns Gorilla," the team said in a new release." Fans can also stock up on the latest apparel at the Team Shop. The western-themed Jim Beam Barrel Bar will be open to all fans and will offer a new signature cocktail, photo opportunities with surprise Suns alumni players and Suns playoff trivia for another chance to win prizes."