Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams wins NBA Coach of the Year award: AP sources

Monty Williams has won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The NBA is preparing to make the announcement official later Monday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the award hasn't been officially announced.

Suns' Devin Booker both posted on social media that Williams had won the award, even though no official announcement has been made. Chris Paul later retweeted Booker.

The Suns were the NBA's best team by far during the regular season, finishing with eight more wins than any other team in the NBA. The 50-year-old Williams has been the Suns' coach for three seasons and the team has improved in each of them.

Williams led the Suns to the NBA Finals last season, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.