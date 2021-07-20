Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns to win NBA Championship

By and
Published 
Updated just in
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Suns fans hopeful for NBA Finals turnaround with a Game 6 win

Fans of the Phoenix Suns are hopeful the team can pull off a Game 6 win in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns fans cheered the team on from nearly 2,000 miles away at a Road Game Rally for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, but ultimately, the Suns lost and the Bucks went on to win the Championship.

The final score was 105-98.

The Bucks lead the series 3-2 going into Game 6.

Suns fans back in Phoenix didn't let the Bucks' lead get their spirits down at the Footprint Center in downtown, but some were a little worried going into the game.

Their fears came true.

"I am kinda worried," one fan said before the game. Another said, "I am a little nervous. Down 3 and they are playing in Milwaukee."

Another fan is felt good though, saying, "I am confident we are going to win."

Roadtrips and clothing inspired by the Suns NBA Finals run

Timotheus Hinton has been to two of the Finals games, one in Phoenix and the other in Milwaukee.

"I am kind of following the Suns around the country to see them in the NBA finals," he said while he hangs out in downtown waiting for a watch party to start Tuesday night.

"I never thought I would see the Suns in the Finals, so it is really cool," he said.

Hinton is originally from New York and now lives in Pittsburgh, but he's been cheering on the Suns since he was just 4.

"I have always been a big fan of Steve Nash, followed him around Phoenix, to Phoenix to Dallas to Phoenix," Hinton said.

Elloheim Clark is also a lifelong Suns fan. He designed a new T-shirt for his clothing brand "Be Special," inspired by the team’s Finals performance.

"It is great. Just the fact that I grew up here, I watched the Suns growing up and now I have my own company and I can implement those two together, it is just great," he said.

Suns fans stay hopeful for a Game 6 win over the Bucks

To stay in the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns must win Game 6 against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

