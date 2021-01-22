Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix, Tempe high school districts partnering to vaccinate thousands of Valley teachers, staff

Phoenix, Tempe school districts hosting COVID-19 vaccination pods

The Phoenix Union and Tempe Union High School Districts are planning to provide thousands of education employees with the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 22 and 23.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Union and Tempe Union High School districts have announced a partnership to vaccinate thousands of educators and childcare workers across the Valley on Jan. 22 and 23, according a news release.

These COVID-19 vaccination events are open to education employees in public, private and charter schools within the Phoenix and Tempe district boundaries.

The vaccination efforts were only intended for Phoenix Union staff and other education partners in the area, but decided to expand to Tempe.

"It makes great sense for us to partner with our friends at Phoenix Union," said Tempe Union Superintendent Kevin Mendivil. "Being part of the PXU PODs means that our employees and other educators in the Tempe community will receive their first vaccine dose even quicker than we anticipated. We are extremely grateful they extended the offer to our city."

Educators can visit any of the following high schools distributing the vaccine: Carl Hayden, Central, Cesar Chavez and Maryvale High School. The sites will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, and officials say they expect to vaccinate 1,500 employees per day at each site.

"The Phoenix Union High School District is proud to provide vaccinations to thousands of K‐12 and childcare employees," said PXU Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson in a statement.  "By expanding access to the vaccine to include all education employees in the PXU and TUHSD boundaries, we will expedite the safe return to full‐time in‐person instruction for all students."

Meanwhile, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale Unified school districts are teaming up for a three-day vaccination blitz. Those districts are working with HonorHealth, which is dedicating one of its PODs strictly to district employees only, from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24.

