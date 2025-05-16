Phoenix Union High School District to provide free summer meals for students

The Brief Phoenix Union High School District will provide meals to students 18 or younger this summer. This year, adults will also be allowed to make purchases when they come with their kids.



School will be out for summer in a matter of days, but access to food won't end with the final bell.

What we know:

The Phoenix Union High School District will be providing breakfast and lunch to kids in need, Monday through Thursday.

The district's various high schools, including Central High School, will offer breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with students 18 or younger being allowed to choose from 16 different sites to get a meal.

Adults are also welcomed to accompany kids to make purchases.

"Phoenix Union is a high school-only district, but this is anyone 18 and under, and what we've even done is we've expanded it to where if an adult needs food and they come with their kid, they can actually purchase it. $2.75 for breakfast, $4,75 for lunch," said Richard Franco with the district.

Why you should care:

District officials say they've kept the program afloat due to the demand.

"We've seen the need really increase," said Franco. "Our community asks for this, and they need it. We have a lot of children in our community that have food insecurity, so we want to be a part of changing that."

The program, which is federally-funded, has given out nearly 60,000 meals, serving students like Ares.

"I usually grab breakfast and meet up with my friends," said Ares. "I talk to some people, I go over plans with my football team, it's just a really good social experience."