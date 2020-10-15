Phoenix Union High School District reveals confirmed or possible COVID-19 cases

article

Officials with the Phoenix Union High School District released details on various COVID-19 cases that have been identified involving individuals within the district.

Betty H. Fairfax High School

In a statement released Oct. 15, officials say they received confirmation on Oct. 13 of a positive case of COVID-19 involving a student-athlete on the Betty H. Fairfax High School football team. All sports activities were then suspended, and contact-tracing protocols were implemented.

"All individuals who had sustained close contact with this student have been notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days," read a portion of the statement.

Athletic activities have since resumed for those not asked to quarantine, according to the statement.

School offices

In the same statement, school district officials say on Oct 15, they were made aware of possible COVID-19 cases involving the main offices of Alhambra High School and the Academies at South Mountain High School.

In both cases, officials say it involved individuals either showing symptoms, or living with an individual who tested positive.

"Out of an abundance of caution, PXU has closed both offices for the remainder of the week while a deep cleaning occurs," read a portion of the statement.

The two offices will reopen on Oct. 19, according to officials, and all who have had close contact with anyone who showed symptoms have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

