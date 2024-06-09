Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix woman accused of fraud; Trump's travel restrictions after conviction: this week's top stories

By
Published  June 9, 2024 3:59pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From former President Donald Trump's convictions restricting his travels, to the Arizona Attorney General's Office investigating Gov. Katie Hobbs' alleged connection to a "pay-for-play" scheme, here are this week's top stories.

1. Phoenix woman arrested amid fraud investigation: Surprise PD

A Phoenix woman has been arrested, according to Surprise Police officials, for her alleged involvement in a number of fraud-related crimes.

2. AZ Governor Katie Hobbs accused in alleged 'pay-for-play' scheme involving group home operator

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating ties between Governor Katie Hobbs and the operator of a group home for foster kids, amid reports that the firm made donations to the governor's inauguration fund and the Arizona Democratic Party before getting a large rate hike from the state.

3. 2 arrested in connection to deaths of Gila River Police officer, community member

Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection to the deaths of a Gila River Police officer and a community member.

4. Woman killed, man hurt in Arizona crash involving cement mixer

A crash north of Prescott left a woman dead and her husband injured.

5. As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries

The former president may have trouble gaining entry to these countries as a convicted felon. See the full list.

6. Man found shot on I-10 in Phoenix, DPS investigating

A man was found with several gunshot wounds Thursday morning along Interstate 10 in Phoenix, authorities said.

7. Maricopa County Attorney moves to seek death warrant for Aaron Gunches

Although Arizona hasn't conducted an execution since 2022, the Maricopa County Attorney plans to seek a death warrant for another death row inmate.

8. Body of man who went missing in Salt River on Memorial Day found, identified

Tubers on the Salt River called authorities when they made the grim discovery of a man who drowned on Memorial Day.

9. Earthquakes in Arizona: Here's what to know as temblor was felt by some

Earthquakes are often thought of as a thing that mainly happens in California, but they can and do happen in Arizona. Here's what to know.

10. Mexico earthquake felt in Arizona

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that was detected early Wednesday morning in Mexico may have been felt in southwestern Arizona.