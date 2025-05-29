Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix woman allegedly shoots home intruder; Elon Musk leaves Trump administration l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 29, 2025 10:17am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Getty Images; Homeland Security)

Police say a Phoenix woman shot a home intruder; Elon Musk is leaving his role with the Trump administration; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 29.

1. Woman shoots intruder: PD

Featured

Phoenix woman shoots home intruder, PD says
article

Phoenix woman shoots home intruder, PD says

The Phoenix Police Department says a woman shot an intruder inside her home on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 28, near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

2. Musk's time with Trump comes to an end

Featured

Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after slamming ‘big beautiful bill’
article

Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after slamming ‘big beautiful bill’

Elon Musk is leaving his role as a government adviser after criticizing President Trump’s signature legislation as a spending increase that undermines his own cost-cutting mission.

3. ‘The Bachelor’ fraud case

Featured

Laura Owens arraignment: Woman allegedly lied about pregnancy with former 'The Bachelor' star
article

Laura Owens arraignment: Woman allegedly lied about pregnancy with former 'The Bachelor' star

A Valley woman accused of faking a pregnancy to defraud a former star of "The Bachelor" entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.

4. Man allegedly threatened to assassinate Trump

Featured

Man threatened to shoot Trump in head "for messing with us Mexicans," ICE says
article

Man threatened to shoot Trump in head "for messing with us Mexicans," ICE says

The man had previously entered the U.S. illegally on multiple occasions, DHS said.

5. Preston Lord murder case

Preston Lord case: Taylor Sherman settlement hearing

Preston Lord case: Taylor Sherman settlement hearing

A settlement hearing is scheduled for Taylor Sherman on May 29. Sherman is facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in Preston Lord's death. Lord died after he was beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek. Earlier this month, William Hines became the first suspect sentenced in the case.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy and warm Thursday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy and warm Thursday in Phoenix

Thursday will be another warm day in the Valley. Our high will reach 101 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews