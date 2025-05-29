Phoenix woman allegedly shoots home intruder; Elon Musk leaves Trump administration l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Getty Images; Homeland Security)
Police say a Phoenix woman shot a home intruder; Elon Musk is leaving his role with the Trump administration; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 29.
1. Woman shoots intruder: PD
The Phoenix Police Department says a woman shot an intruder inside her home on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 28, near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
2. Musk's time with Trump comes to an end
Elon Musk is leaving his role as a government adviser after criticizing President Trump’s signature legislation as a spending increase that undermines his own cost-cutting mission.
3. ‘The Bachelor’ fraud case
A Valley woman accused of faking a pregnancy to defraud a former star of "The Bachelor" entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.
4. Man allegedly threatened to assassinate Trump
The man had previously entered the U.S. illegally on multiple occasions, DHS said.
5. Preston Lord murder case
A settlement hearing is scheduled for Taylor Sherman on May 29. Sherman is facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in Preston Lord's death. Lord died after he was beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek. Earlier this month, William Hines became the first suspect sentenced in the case.
Today's weather
Thursday will be another warm day in the Valley. Our high will reach 101 degrees.