Phoenix woman battling cancer awarded brand-new air conditioning unit from Semper Fi

The Brief A Phoenix woman was awarded a brand-new air conditioning unit right as temperatures start to heat up in the Valley. Princess Crump has been fighting cancer for five years. Semper Fi Heating and Cooling awarded Crump the brand-new unit for free.



A Valley business is making sure one well-deserving woman has air conditioning as we head into the hottest time of the year in Arizona.

"It's hard sometimes, because you have roller-coaster days," said Princess Crump. "I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma five years ago. I had a stem cell transplant, relapsed early, so I am currently taking monthly oral pills to maintain it."

On top of her health setbacks, Princess has had to deal with an outdated air conditioning unit for three years, working only part of the time.

That is until today, when Semper Fi Heating and Cooling showed up at her home to install a brand-new air conditioning unit free of charge.

The backstory:

Princess who had signed up for a giveaway from the company before, says she was shocked when she received the news that she had won this giveaway.

"That was a lot," she said with tears starting to pour. "Because of the cancer, it's hard."

Local perspective:

For Semper Fi, this is just another way to give back to the community.

"She's on a fixed income, we understand it gets hard, it's a big investment and so any way we can help, we're definitely willing to it," said Melissa with Semper Fi.

For Princess, it's a gesture that she will never forget not only because it is making her current journey a little bit easier, but it also happened on her birthday!

"I just remember what my oncologist said when I was first diagnosed. They said sometimes it'll be people from outside who come in and give you that gift."