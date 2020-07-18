Phoenix woman killed in an apparent homicide at her home, police say

article

A 69-year-old woman was killed at her Phoenix home on the afternoon of July 17, the police department said.

Around 2 p.m., police say Nasra Mani was found dead in her home near 2400 West Oberlin Way.

"She is the apparent victim of a homicide. The suspect is unknown at this time," police said.

The cause of her death was not released.

The apparent homicide is under investigation and anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.