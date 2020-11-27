Phoenix woman searching for dog after Thanksgiving mobile home fire

One Phoenix family had a sad start to the holidays after their dog ran away during a mobile home fire this Thanksgiving.

Kelly Hermanowski returned to her mobile home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Thursday afternoon to find first responders putting out a fire.

She was having dinner at her mother's house when a friend called her about the flames. Hermanowski says her dog was home at the time but is now missing.

"We don't know what happened, but our dog was in the house, and he's not in the house anymore," said Hermanowski. "Maybe when they broke the doors in, he got out."

Fire officials say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home when they arrived, and that as a result of the damage, two people have been displaced. No injuries were reported.

The owner says her dog's name is Hammer and is a red Chow Chow.

"We just want him back," Hermanowski said.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

