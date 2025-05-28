Phoenix woman shoots home intruder, PD says

article

The Brief A woman reportedly shot a home intruder in Phoenix on the afternoon of May 28. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 1:40 p.m.



The Phoenix Police Department says a woman shot an intruder inside her home on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The May 28 incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 1:40 p.m.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower says a woman went into her home and found an unknown woman inside. That's when the woman shot the alleged intruder.

Officers interviewed the homeowner to learn more, and the person who was shot was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is expected to be released from the hospital sometime Wednesday night.

"Detectives are speaking with the homeowner and are trying to find out if there is any relationship between the woman that was shot or the homeowner. At this time, it is too early to determine," Sgt. Bower said.

What we don't know:

Police haven't released any names in this case.

Map of where the shooting happened: