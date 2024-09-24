Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Zoo announces names of 2 lion cubs after online voting contest

Updated  September 24, 2024 8:18pm MST
The votes are in and after two weeks, the public has chosen Azizi and Jasiri as the names for the two female lion cubs who are expected to debut at the Phoenix Zoo in October.

PHOENIX - The two new lion cubs that were birthed earlier this year at Phoenix Zoo now have names.

The Phoenix Zoo announced the new female lions will be called Azizi and Jasiri after a two-week voting contest that took place online.

More than 10,000 votes were cast after zookeepers provided the public with eight different choices.

The two newest lion cubs at Phoenix Zoo have been given the names Azizi and Jasiri. (Phoenix Zoo photos)

Azizi means "precious" in Arabic and Swahili languages and Jasiri means "brave" in Swahili.

They were birthed by their mother, Zuri, in June.

They have since been held in a holding den but are expected to make their debut in the zoo's lion habitat, called Predator Passage, in October.

Azizi and Jasiri as newborn cubs. (Phoenix Zoo photo)

The father of Azizi and Jasiri, named Boboo, tragically was euthanized in late June due to an aggressive form of cancer.

Zookeepers are proud that Azizi and Jasiri can help further the growth of the lion habitat while carrying Boboo's genetics to the next generation of lions.