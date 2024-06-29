Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Zoo announces passing of Boboo the lion

By
Updated  June 29, 2024 10:04pm MST
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix
Boboo the lion (Photo courtesy of Phoenix Zoo)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Zoo announced the tragic passing of eight-year-old African male lion, Boboo.

Boboo was euthanized on Friday, June 28 due to an aggressive form of cancer that attacked his kidneys and spleen.

He had recently bred with the zoo's female lion, Zuri, in a successful birth of two lion cubs earlier this month.

Aggressive cancer forced the zoo's hand

In May, Boboo underwent an annual exam that showed a clean bill of health.

Since that examination, his health had started to rapidly decline, along with his energy and appetite.

Veterinarians performed an exploratory surgery on Boboo that revealed the cancerous cells in his organs, which eventually led to the decision to euthanize the majestic animal.

In a release, zookeepers called the move a "difficult decision" and said the euthanizing was performed "humanely."

Boboo's legacy

The sexes of the two cubs birthed by Zuri have not been discovered yet but both of Boboo's offspring and their mother are bonding in an off-exhibit holding den and doing well.

Zookeepers said they are happy that Boboo's genetics will be passed down to another generation of lions.

His cubs are expected to remain in the bonding den with their mother until the end of summer or early autumn.