Phoenix Zoo lion cubs Azizi and Jasiri celebrate their first birthdays

It was a very special day at the Phoenix Zoo – lion cubs Azizi and Jasiri celebrated their very first birthday.

"They are African male lions, and they are growing like crazy," said Linda Hardwick, Vice President of the Phoenix Zoo.

Hundreds packed into the Predator Passage section at the zoo to get a glimpse of the birthday boys playing with some enrichment activities.

"It’s really great for them because something different in their habitat. As soon as they come out from their night house, they immediately notice something different," Hardwick said. "They’re using their brain, their senses, their claws, all the behaviors we would love to see these lions doing. They're kind of stalking their prey that were shaped like zebras, and they’re enjoying something unique in their habitat."

The brothers, zoo officials say, are very important to their breeding program and the continued survival of their species. Zoogoers said they’ve been watching the cubs grow up over the last year.

"I’ve seen them since they were this big in my cell phone. They're beautiful, they’re energetic," said Patty Corbelli.

Eight-year-old Hanalei is quite literally growing up right along with them. It's her birthday, too.

"To share a part of a member with the zoo on my birthday is kind of cool," Hanalei said.

"We’ve been coming to the zoo since she was born," said Rebecca Hake, Hanalei's mom. "She grew up here, learned her first steps here at the zoo, so tons of memories here at the zoo."

