Phone scammers are calling Arizonans claiming they have warrants

The Maricopa County Superior Court is warning residents about a new phone scam involving fake warrants.

Valley residents are getting a phone call from someone pretending to be from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, telling them they have a warrant for not appearing in court.

Victims are threatened with jail time if they don't pay bond over the phone for using Zelle.

"In exchange for payment over the phone via Zelle, the scammer is promising to quash the civil bench warrant," officials say.

One caller was asked to pay $1,450 for failing to appear in court as an expert witness, officials said.

The court wants people to know they do not use Zelle or ask for money over the phone to quash warrants.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is being asked not to give out any personal information, and instead should write down the number and call law enforcement.

If you think you have a warrant, you can visit this website.