Photo radars in Arizona could be a thing of the past if proposed bill becomes law

Lawmakers in the Arizona Senate are proposing a bill to stop photo radar in the state – this has been a debate for several years and legislation is being pushed once again.

Some say this system is intrusive and some say it helps public safety.

In Paradise Valley, its photo enforcement system can track excessive speeding or if you run a red light. Police say since 1987, car crashes have dropped by 50%, and they credit these cameras.

Here's what drivers we spoke to have to say about the bill to stop photo radar.

If you're speeding down Lincoln Drive and see a camera atop a traffic light, say "cheese." You'll see a flash and at some point, receive a citation in the mail.

Just like Cesar Orduno did. He supports banning photo radars.

"You get a letter with your picture with all your info and your car, and it just says it owes you this much money," he explained.

He says it's not fair. He paid $140 for speeding, and would like to see the end of photo radar.

"Don't take their picture. If you catch them in the act, let the cop give them a ticket," he said.

Thirteen Republican senators are pushing SB 1234. The bill would prohibit local authorities from using photo radar to identify traffic violators, speeding drivers and anyone failing to obey a traffic control device, like running a red light.

Senator Wendy Rogers calls the system intrusive and pervasive.

Paradise Valley Police Chief Freeman Carney says residents want more cameras to stop speeding and says photo radar helps officers.

"Our roads are very narrow and so to pull someone over, it really causes congestion, and it's more of a dangerous situation to an officer and a person being pulled over. In addition to that it's just less police contact on an unwelcome event, people don't like to get pulled over," Carney said.

Speakers who support the bill say photo radar is simply a tool for revenue and not an improvement to traffic safety.

It's important to note that Arizona law says if a person does receive a notice of violation for excessive speeding or failure to obey a traffic device via photo radar, they don't have to identify who's captured in the photo or even respond to the notice.

"I don't think anybody really cares, really. If you wanna know the truth, I don't think they care. If they get a ticket, they get a ticket," Paul Kujalowicz said, a Paradise Valley resident who supports the ban.

On Feb. 8, the bill passed its first committee 5-3.

The big picture: this bill still has a ways to go as far as committee reads and ultimately a Senate and House floor vote.

