Pima County Attorney will no longer prosecute over simple drug possession

The Pima County Attorney has announced that she will not be prosecuting people for simple drug possession.

Laura Conover says the decision is to protect county jail employees and inmates from the surging threat of coronavirus.

"A sizeable percentage of [society] has expressed disinterest in the vaccine, depriving us of the herd immunity that would have put this virus behind us," Conover wrote in a memorandum to law enforcement officials. "Covid is now spreading inside the jail, putting people there at risk. The health and safety of our community are paramount."

This means anyone arrested for simple possession of drug paraphernalia will not be charged, but anyone who is facing felony charges in addition to minor drug charges would still be prosocuted.

Conover says the policy will be reevaluated in 60 days to determine whether the move was effective.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: