Pima County Sheriff's deputy seriously hurt, suspect dead following shooting incident

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy was seriously injured in an altercation with a suspect who is now dead on March 12, the sheriff's office said.

It all began when deputies responded to an area near Kinney Road and Bopp Ranch Place around 8 p.m.

"After arriving on scene, deputies were involved in an altercation that led to an officer-involved shooting. The individual that was shot was declared deceased at the incident location," says Deputy James Allerton with the sheriff's office.

A deputy was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect hasn't been identified.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident and no further information is available.

