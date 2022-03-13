2 Phoenix police officers hurt in shooting, manhunt underway
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a suspect after two officers were injured in a shooting
The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Maryland at around 1:30 a.m. on March 13.
One officer was hospitalized in stable condition, and a second officer was treated for minor injuries. It is not known if the second officer had been shot.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area between I-17 and 27th Avenue to Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home.
Officers have not said what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
