Man killed driver after argument, shot at Tempe officer: police

A man has been arrested after he reportedly killed a driver, attempted a carjacking and shot at a Tempe police officer Friday evening.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on March 11 after people in two different cars started arguing with each other near Kyrene and Guadalupe roads.

One of the drivers got out of his car and shot into the other vehicle, killing the other driver, police said.

Moments later, a Tempe police officer drove up to the scene, thinking it was a crash. Police say the shooter, who was still standing in the street, suddenly started firing at the officer before running away.

The suspect ran through the parking lot of Benedict Park and attempted to carjack someone as he fled, but failed.

The police officer went back in his car to chase the suspected shooter down, and the man would eventually surrender to authorities.

"We have confirmed the officer did not fire his weapon and thankfully was not injured," Tempe police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released.

