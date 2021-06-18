Pinnacle Fire grows to 34,000 acres; some Graham County communities told to evacuate

Multiple communities in Graham County have been ordered to evacuate due to the Pinnacle Fire.

People living in the Aravaipa and Klondyke communities, along with residences in the Black Rock Road area, have been told to leave the area as the fire continues to burn in the Santa Teresa Mountains.

As of June 22, the fire has burned 34,192 acres and 42% of the fire is contained, according to InciWeb.

Crews say winds, heat, and rough terrain are making firefighting efforts a challenge.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Timeline of the Pinnacle Fire

June 22

The Pinnacle Fire has grown to 34,192 acres and is now 42% contained. Over 400 personnel are assigned to fight the fire.

June 20

The fire has burned 31,715 acres and is now 25% contained.

Fire activity increased west of Black Rock Ranch and along the western boundary of the Santa Teresa Wilderness.

The eastern and southern areas of the fire stayed inactive.

June 19

The fire has burned 27,807 acres and is at 15% containment.

"Friday was another day of high heat and low humidity with the fire finding new sources of fuel," officials said in a statement. "The result was another day of active fire behavior and generation of a significant smoke column."

The fire is moving west, while its eastern perimeter stayed relatively calm.

428 personnel are working to combat the flames.

All Black Rock Road area homes and residences in the Klondyke-Aravaipa communities are being told to evacuate.

