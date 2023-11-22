Plano plane crash: Pilot was days away from celebrating 88th birthday

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board gave more information about a deadly plane crash in Plano on Tuesday night.

NTSB investigators arrived at the scene of the crash near West Park Boulevard and Midway Road on Wednesday morning.

The pilot, who the Texas Department of Public Safety identified as Elzie M. McDonald, was killed in the crash. McDonald was just days away from celebrating his 88th birthday.

Records show that McDonald lived in Aguila, Arizona, fewer than 100 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Plano Fire-Rescue said the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash.

The NTSB says that the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed near a strip mall just before 6 p.m.

The plane and an unoccupied van nearby caught fire, but no one else was injured in the crash.

There was some damage to nearby storefronts. Mama's Daughters' Diner, which was right next to where the plane settled, will be closed through Friday.

The NTSB says it expects to have a preliminary report on the crash in the next 15 days.

Investigators will look into the flight path, the pilot and more.

The plane itself will be transported to a secure location for a follow-up investigation.

The Air Park-Dallas Airport is less than a half mile from the crash site.

The NTSB says part of the investigation will include figuring out if the landing strip was the intended destination for the plane.