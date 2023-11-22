Expand / Collapse search

Plano plane crash: Pilot was days away from celebrating 88th birthday

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:15AM
Texas
FOX 4

Plano plane crash: NTSB gives update on deadly crash

NTSB investigators arrived at the scene of the crash near West Park Boulevard and Midway Road on Wednesday morning.

PLANO, Texas - Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board gave more information about a deadly plane crash in Plano on Tuesday night.

The pilot, who the Texas Department of Public Safety identified as Elzie M. McDonald, was killed in the crash. McDonald was just days away from celebrating his 88th birthday.

Records show that McDonald lived in Aguila, Arizona, fewer than 100 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Plano Fire-Rescue said the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash.

READ MORE: Plano plane crash: Pilot killed in fiery crash at shopping center parking lot

The NTSB says that the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed near a strip mall just before 6 p.m.

Small plane crashes in Plano, pilot killed

Federal investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly plane crash at a Plano shopping center. FOX 4's Paige Ellenberger has the latest.

The plane and an unoccupied van nearby caught fire, but no one else was injured in the crash.

There was some damage to nearby storefronts. Mama's Daughters' Diner, which was right next to where the plane settled, will be closed through Friday.

The NTSB says it expects to have a preliminary report on the crash in the next 15 days.

Investigators will look into the flight path, the pilot and more.

The plane itself will be transported to a secure location for a follow-up investigation.

Plano plane crash: Fire crews battle flames

Plano first responders responded to small plane crash near Park Boulevard and Midway Road on Tuesday night. A van near the plane burst into flame.

The Air Park-Dallas Airport is less than a half mile from the crash site.

The NTSB says part of the investigation will include figuring out if the landing strip was the intended destination for the plane.