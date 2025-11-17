Plane goes down near Mesa's Falcon Field

The Brief A small plane went down and struck a block wall on Nov. 17 near Falcon Field in Mesa. Two people on board the plane were not hurt. It's unknown what caused the plane to go down.



No one was hurt when a small plane went down on Monday near Falcon Field in Mesa.

What we know:

The incident happened on Nov. 17 in a residential area near McClellan Circle and Ogden Road.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says the plane landed next to a canal and struck a block wall, damaging the wall and a resident's pool equipment.

"The pool equipment did have a gas line and City of Mesa utilities responded to the scene," firefighters said.

No homes in the area were evacuated. Two people who were on board the plane were not hurt. No one on the ground was injured.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused the plane to go down.

