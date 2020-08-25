Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:35 PM MST until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Plasma centers in Phoenix looking for more donors who have recovered from COVID-19

Coronavirus in Arizona
Donation centers need plasma from those who recovered from coronavirus

Convalescent plasma is believed to have antibodies that can help COVID-19 patients battle the disease.

PHOENIX - With a recent announcement by President Donald Trump on the authorization of plasma treatment for COVID-19, plasma centers are focusing on the Valley for doners.

At Grifols Biomat in West Phoenix, a recruitment push is on for plasma from those who recovered from COVID-19, as it contains antibodies many believe can help fight the disease. Maricopa County has tens of thousands of potential donors.

"Because of high rates of infection that were happening in the Phoenix area a month or so ago," said Vlasta Hakes with Grifols Biomat. "Now we know they’ve recovered, and we're trying to recruit them to donate plasma."

Hakes says while it physically feels like a blood donation, plasma donation will take longer due to initial screening. People can donate twice a week, and they will compensate recovered COVID-\19 patients for their time, $100 per donation.

"The $100 is for the recovered COVID-19 patient because it’s a little more effort on their part to come in," said Hakes.

Grifols has four plasma centers in the Valley. Hakes says they observe strict safety guidelines, and they now see five to 10 donors a day for the convalescent plasma program. They hope to see more.

"We've already had -- thanks to the generosity of donors across the country, including here in Phoenix -- we already have enough to start manufacturing and ready to clinical trial," said Hakes.