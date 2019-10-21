Police: 1 killed in crash involving MCSO deputy near 78th Ave. and Baseline Road

An investigation is underway on the Gila River Indian Reservation after a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash.

The crash happened Monday afternoon near 78th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Gila River Police say they responded to the area for a crash involving a deputy and a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle died on the scene and two other occupants were taken to a hospital. The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The area is shut down while the investigation is underway.

