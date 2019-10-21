Expand / Collapse search

Police: 1 killed in crash involving MCSO deputy near 78th Ave. and Baseline Road

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

MCSO deputy involved in crash on Baseline Road near 78th Ave.

FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway on the Gila River Indian Reservation after a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash.

The crash happened Monday afternoon near 78th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Gila River Police say they responded to the area for a crash involving a deputy and a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle died on the scene and two other occupants were taken to a hospital. The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The area is shut down while the investigation is underway. 

This is a developing story. Stay here for updates. 