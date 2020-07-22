Police: 1 man dead following three-car crash along South Phoenix road

Phoenix Police officials have released new details surrounding a deadly crash on July 22 involving three vehicles near 32nd Avenue and Broadway.

Video taken by SkyFOX show one vehicle flipped onto its side underneath a light pole on the sidewalk. Another vehicle is seen on its side after apparently crashing through a fence next to a building.

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police Sergeant Margaret Cox, a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger were heading east on Broadway Road from 35th Avenue when another car turned into a private drive. The Challenger, driven by 28-year-old Demetreus Morrison, took evasive action to avoid crashing with the turning vehicle, but later struck the Charger.

Investigators say both cars then veered off the roadway, with the Challenger striking a Jeep Cherokee that was parked on the south side of the road, and the Charger hitting a utility pole.

"It was reported by witnesses the vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials say Morrison was declared dead by fire crews at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The driver of the Charger, identified as a 28-year-old man, remained at the scene following the crash.

Investigators say impairment does not appear to be a factor, and an investigation is ongoing.

