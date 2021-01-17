Police: 5 people injured following shooting in North Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials are investigating a shooting that left a number of people injured during the overnight hours of Jan. 17.

According to an early, brief statement by Cpt. Scott Douglas, the incident took place near the area of 23rd Avenue and Northern, just east of the I-17.

Police officials say crews responded to calls of a fight in the area at around 2:45 a.m., and when officers arrived at the scene, three adult males were found with gunshot wounds. Subsequently, two other men with gunshot wounds were found at local hospitals.

"Results of the preliminary investigation indicate the males were in a fight and exchanged gunfire," read a portion of a statement released by Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

