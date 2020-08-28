Police asking for help identifying man who vandalized Scottsdale Stadium

Scottsdale police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who vandalized Scottsdale Stadium.

A newly released surveillance video shows a man wandering inside the stadium on May 16. Police believe he hopped one of the 8-foot tall fences.

However, what he allegedly did in the stadium doesn't make sense and wasted tax dollars.

In the video, the man is seen walking across the baseball field and into the dugout.

"The whole facility is fenced and with high walls and looks like he went over one of those fences by climbing the outer edge," said Sgt. Ben Hoster with Scottdale Police.

Police say he even threw baseballs on the field by himself.

They don't know who he is, but he's identified as a man in his mid-20's with a medium build. He has blonde hair and facial hair. He wore a black shirt, light blue shorts, and sandals.

There are several angles of the suspect lurking around the stadium between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Police say he broke three windows and accessed the clubhouse.

"And when he was in the players' locker room, he used an extinguisher to spray it all over the room and cause that damage as well," Sgt. Hoster said.

The suspect caused about $3,000 in damages.

So far in 2020, there have been 121 burglary-related incidents at commercial structures within a one-mile radius of Scottsdale Stadium, compared to 98 during the same period last year.

It's now been three months since the stadium break-in, but the suspect remains on Scottsdale police's radar.

"Our detectives have been working on this case. They've exhausted all their leads and right now we're asking the public for any help that they can offer in identifying this suspect," Sgt. Hoster said.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this crime, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. For Spanish-speaking, please contact 480-TESTIGO.

For app users, view map here.