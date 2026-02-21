Expand / Collapse search

ICE-owned warehouse found damaged in Surprise: police

Published  February 21, 2026 2:18pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • An ICE-owned warehouse in Surprise was damaged early Saturday morning, with investigators reporting a broken window and evidence of a small fire.
    • No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.
    • The FBI and ATF have launched an investigation into the incident at the facility located near West Sweetwater Avenue.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A warehouse in Surprise, owned by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was found with damage overnight. 

What we know:

At around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, Surprise Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a building located at 13290 West Sweetwater Avenue.

The ICE-owned warehouse was found with "a broken window and evidence of minor and limited fire activity," after FBI special agents also responded to the call.

What we don't know:

No suspects, persons of interest, or motives were released in the case. 

What's next:

The FBI opened an investigation with assistance from ATF. 

Map of the building location.

The Source: Surprise Police Department

