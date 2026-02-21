ICE-owned warehouse found damaged in Surprise: police

The Brief An ICE-owned warehouse in Surprise was damaged early Saturday morning, with investigators reporting a broken window and evidence of a small fire. No suspects or motives have been identified at this time. The FBI and ATF have launched an investigation into the incident at the facility located near West Sweetwater Avenue.



A warehouse in Surprise, owned by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was found with damage overnight.

What we know:

At around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, Surprise Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a building located at 13290 West Sweetwater Avenue.

The ICE-owned warehouse was found with "a broken window and evidence of minor and limited fire activity," after FBI special agents also responded to the call.

What we don't know:

No suspects, persons of interest, or motives were released in the case.

What's next:

The FBI opened an investigation with assistance from ATF.

Map of the building location.