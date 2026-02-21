ICE-owned warehouse found damaged in Surprise: police
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A warehouse in Surprise, owned by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was found with damage overnight.
What we know:
At around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, Surprise Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a building located at 13290 West Sweetwater Avenue.
The ICE-owned warehouse was found with "a broken window and evidence of minor and limited fire activity," after FBI special agents also responded to the call.
What we don't know:
No suspects, persons of interest, or motives were released in the case.
What's next:
The FBI opened an investigation with assistance from ATF.
The Source: Surprise Police Department