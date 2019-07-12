Police: Carjacker beaten to death after stealing car with small kids inside

A Philadelphia man was killed after police say he stole a car that had two small children inside.

The incident happened on Thursday outside of a pizza restaurant.

According to authorities, the mother went inside where her boyfriend worked. Police say she left the engine running with a 7-month-old, a 1-year-old, and a 5-year-old inside the car. Moments later, police say a man got into the vehicle and drove away.

The couple were able to catch up to the 54-year-old carjacker after he got stuck in traffic.

"He fled on foot about a half a block. And the boyfriend caught up to him and there was some sort of physical struggle that ensued," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI. "Then other males from the neighborhood intervened and began punching and kicking the male who took the vehicle."

The suspected carjacker was found unconscious by medics with severe head injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The District Attorney's Office will decide if the father will be charged in the case. The beating was reportedly captured on security video. Authorities are still searching for the other men involved.

