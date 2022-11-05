Expand / Collapse search

LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening.

Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle

The chase was a very slow affair at times, with LAPD even implementing an unsuccessful PIT maneuver at one point. 

snapshot-12-1.jpg

The slow-speed chase eventually made its way into the Alhambra area, before heading back to El Sereno. Eventually however, officers abandoned the pursuit. 

No other information was immediately available.