Police: Child dies after getting caught in roll-up parking garage gate

article

A child died on Saturday after getting caught in a roll-up parking garage gate in Orlando.

Police responded to the scene in the 300 block of Concord Street on Saturday morning. Officers were able to get the 6-year-old boy out. CPR was performed.

The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition. In a tragic update, Orlando police said the boy had succumbed to his injuries.

"Currently this all appears to be a tragic accident," police said.

This is an active investigation.