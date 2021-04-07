Police: Clarkston man caught pleasuring self with Elmo doll during home inspection

A 59-year-old home inspector caught on camera during a home inspection allegedly pleasuring himself with an Elmo doll was arragined in district court Wednesday on two misdemeanor counts.

Kevin Wayne VanLuven of Clarkston, was arraigned on charges of aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property under $200.

Camera still of Kevin Wayne VanLuven of Clarkston who allegedly pleasured himself with the Elmo doll during a home inspection.

Magistrate Karen Holt set a $2,500 cash or surety bond on the charges. Aggravated indecent exposure carries up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The property charge carries up to a 93-day jail sentence and $500 fine. As a condition of bond, VanLuven is not to be alone in any residential property he does not own, is to have no contact with the victims and is to have a mental health evaluation.

"Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Sadly, in today’s world we cannot take it on faith that the people we let into our homes can be trusted. We cannot always presume that employers have done their job and have confidence their employees are trustworthy and are there to do the job for which they’ve been hired. This is a disgusting reminder to be cautious about who you let into your home. The actions of these homeowners will likely prevent this defendant from going into anyone else’s home."

VanLuven was arrested Wednesday without incident by members of the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team. His arrest stems from a March 12 incident at the home of an Oxford Township couple who were having their home inspected by VanLuven prior to its sale at the request of the prospective buyers.

The couple told detectives they let VanLuven and the buyer’s real estate agent into their home and left during the inspection. A nursery camera alerted the phone of the 22-year-old female homeowner that there was movement in the nursery. She checked her phone and allegedly saw VanLuven in the nursery.

As she continued to watch, he allegedly began touching himself and she began recording the incident. VanLuven then picked up the doll from the nursery floor and appeared to be pleasuring himself with the doll. He then returned it to its original location.

During questioning, VanLuven said he moved the doll to inspect an electrical outlet but did nothing else. When told there was a camera in the nursery, VanLuven allegedly made incriminating statements and apologized.

His next court appearance is April 19 before Judge Nancy Carniak.