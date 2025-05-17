Police discover 1 person shot following a domestic violence call in Mesa

article

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound following a domestic disturbance.

Mesa Police arrived at the scene near the intersection of Higley Road and Main Street in Mesa to find one person shot, conscious and alert.

They were transported to the hospital.

Officers are investigating multiple family members to figure out exactly who was involved.

What we don't know:

There was no information provided on the age or gender of the victim.

Map of where the incident happened: