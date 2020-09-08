Police drop off boy with autism at Texas school for first day back

Police in Texas drove a 6-year-old boy with autism to school in their “Autism Awareness Humvee” for his first day back to school.

His mother had contacted the Freeport Police Department and shared how Liam, her six-year-old son, had not been coping very well lately and wanted to do something to make him feel better.

The Freeport Police Department said: “She asked if we would be willing to pick him up in our Autism Humvee and take him to school on his first day back. Of course, we said yes and loved it!”

The footage shows the Humvee arriving at the school and police helping Liam out, before posing for a photograph.

Storyful contributed to this article