Police: Dye pack seen exploding with a 'pink poof' as bank robbery suspect fled from scene

Glendale Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank earlier this month near 55th Avenue and Bell Road.

Officials say the suspect walked into the bank on January 2 and gave the teller a note demanding cash.

"The suspect stated he had a weapon and had a bulge on his left waistband area but did not display a firearm," according to police.

After leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, he got on a teal and purple beach cruiser-style bicycle with a large rear basket. He rode the bike before getting into a white Toyota Tundra truck that was at a gym near 57th Avenue and Bell Road.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid-40’s, 5' 10" tall, 240 pounds, wearing a purple limited edition “Napa” hat with gold trim, black jacket with a small white emblem, jeans, and black Nike running shoes, aviator sunglasses and a black drawstring backpack.

"The pink poof you see in the video is the dye pack exploding attached to the cash that was stolen from the bank. If someone tries to pay you in #PinkCash please give us a call!," stated GPD on Facebook.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

