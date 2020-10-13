Police: Goodyear assault suspect arrested in Surprise

A man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a Goodyear motel has been arrested in Surprise.

Surprise police say 35-year-old Jaylin Bowers was arrested on Oct. 13.

According to the Goodyear Police Department, officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on Dysart Road in connection to a domestic-violence assault.

Bowers left the motel before officers arrived and was last seen entering the Home Depot located near Interstate 10 and Dysart.

The store was evacuated, however, Bowers was not found.

Jaylin Bowers, 35, is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a Goodyear motel.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.