Police identifies suspect in 2 separate Phoenix stabbings

Phoenix Police officials say they have made an arrest in connection with two separate stabbing incidents, one of which left a 30-year-old man dead.

In a statement released on Oct. 30, officials said a 39-year-old man identified as Nick Joseph Gil Hernandez has been arrested in connection with the two stabbings.

The first stabbing, according to police, happened on Oct. 26 near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Officers were called to the scene at around 9:00 p.m., where the found Sunn with at least one stab wound.

"Sunn was transported to a local hospital however he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police officials on Oct. 26.

The second, separate incident happened on Oct. 27. According to police, officers were sent to the area of 47th Avenue and Baseline for a stabbing.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with multiple stab wounds. The man was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was not cooperative with the investigation," read a portion of a statement released by police on Oct. 30.

Officials said Hernandez was detained by police. In addition to being considered as the suspect in the stabbing, police said they have linked Hernandez to the deadly stabbing on Oct. 26.

"Hernandez was booked into jail on one count of murder," read a portion of a statement released by police on Oct. 30.

Where the stabbings happened