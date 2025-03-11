Police investigate what led up to Phoenix motorcyclist's death

The Brief An unidentified motorcyclist was killed in Phoenix on March 11 near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say two other cars were involved in the crash and stayed at the scene.



A motorcyclist was killed in a Phoenix crash on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

What we know:

The March 11 crash happened near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult male motorcycle rider with serious injuries. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Two other cars were involved, and they stayed at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say what led up to the crash, or how the two other cars were involved.

The motorcyclist who died wasn't identified.

What's next:

"Additional information related to this collision remains part of the ongoing investigation," Sgt. Scherer.

Map of the area where the crash happened: