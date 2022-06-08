Police investigating after woman died at Scottsdale spa

article

Scottsdale Police officials say they are investigating the death of a woman at a business described as a beauty salon and spa on June 8.

The incident happened at around 3:41 p.m., in the area of Chauncey Lane and Scottsdale Road.

"An adult woman in her early 50s was found unresponsive in a tub of water. Salon/spa staff drained the tub, got the woman out, and immediately began CPR," read a portion of the statement. "One of our officers arrived on the scene soon after and took over CPR efforts until Scottsdale Fire personnel arrived."

Officials say the woman was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital. The woman, whose identity was not released, showed no obvious signs of trauma.

