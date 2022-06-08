Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Police investigating after woman died at Scottsdale spa

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
North Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police officials say they are investigating the death of a woman at a business described as a beauty salon and spa on June 8.

The incident happened at around 3:41 p.m., in the area of Chauncey Lane and Scottsdale Road.

"An adult woman in her early 50s was found unresponsive in a tub of water. Salon/spa staff drained the tub, got the woman out, and immediately began CPR," read a portion of the statement. "One of our officers arrived on the scene soon after and took over CPR efforts until Scottsdale Fire personnel arrived."

Officials say the woman was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital. The woman, whose identity was not released, showed no obvious signs of trauma.

Other Arizona Stories

(Click here for interactive map)