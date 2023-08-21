Police investigating bomb threat at Maricopa High School

Maricopa High School has been evacuated as police investigate reports of a bomb threat.

Maricopa Police say officers are at the school searching the campus. Students and staff have been evacuated to the football field.

"Though we feel the potential for real dangers is unlikely, we are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff," Principal Deanna McNamee wrote in an email to parents.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Location of Maricopa High School: