Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in southwest Phoenix

Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash early Tuesday morning in southwest Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, a man was walking on the sidewalk near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road when he crossed the street and walked in front of an oncoming semi-truck.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene after the crash and impairment is not a factor.

As a result of the investigation, 43rd Avenue is closed from Buckeye to Washington.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning commute.