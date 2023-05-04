Man allegedly makes bomb threat after missing flight, forcing jetBlue to park plane at LAX

A disgruntled passenger is accused of making a bomb threat, forcing jetBlue to park its plane at LAX mid-flight.

According to LAX police, a passenger who missed his flight allegedly said his luggage has a possible bomb in the jetBlue flight from Las Vegas.

After authorities heard of the alleged bomb threat, jetBlue parked the plane at LAX and police began investigating the suspicious luggage.

A little more than two hours after the alleged bomb threat, authorities said there was no bomb in the luggage.

Even during the investigation, FAA status for LAX was deemed normal at 3:30 p.m. so the investigation didn't really impact other flights to and from Los Angeles.