Police involved in West Phoenix shooting

By
Published  October 11, 2025 8:42pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix police involved in shooting in West Valley

Police were involved in a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in West Phoenix on Saturday night.

The Brief

    • Phoenix police were involved in a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
    • No injuries to police officers have been reported at this time.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving their officers in the West Valley.

What we know:

Officers were involved in the shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, they announced around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.

 There are no reported injuries to officers at this time. 

What we don't know:

Police do not have any "outstanding suspects." It is unclear what happened, or the condition of the person who was shot. 

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.

