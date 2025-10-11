Police involved in West Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving their officers in the West Valley.
What we know:
Officers were involved in the shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, they announced around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.
There are no reported injuries to officers at this time.
What we don't know:
Police do not have any "outstanding suspects." It is unclear what happened, or the condition of the person who was shot.
The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.