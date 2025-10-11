Police involved in West Phoenix shooting

The Brief Phoenix police were involved in a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. No injuries to police officers have been reported at this time.



Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving their officers in the West Valley.

What we know:

Officers were involved in the shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, they announced around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.

There are no reported injuries to officers at this time.

What we don't know:

Police do not have any "outstanding suspects." It is unclear what happened, or the condition of the person who was shot.

