Police: Irving mom confessed to murdering 1 and 6-year-old daughters

A 30-year-old North Texas woman was arrested and charged for the deaths of her two young daughters.

Irving police Madison McDonald went to the police department’s headquarters Monday night and used the phone in the lobby to call 911.

She told the dispatch officer she had smothered her two daughters – 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond.

"The exact determination of how they died will have to be determined by the medical examiner’s office but that is what she believed is how she killed the two daughters," said Officer Robert Reeves, a spokesman for the Irving Police Department.

Officer Reeves said McDonald was very calm as she waited for officers to meet her in the lobby.

He said police are not releasing information about what she told the officers. The motive for the crime is still under investigation.

"We’re trying to figure out the why. In a situation like this, this is obviously a horrific incident where two children were murdered, we may not ever know the why because there’s not going to be a definition or a reason that would ever justify the murder of two small children," Reeves said.

McDonald lived alone with her two daughters. Their bodies were found inside their apartment.

Police have had some dealings with the family before but Officer Reeves would not go into detail, citing privacy concerns.

He said the pandemic has, unfortunately, led to an increase in domestic violence and crimes in the home.

"All I can keep encouraging people is if you know someone that’s going through a situation don’t choose to not get involved. Choose to be that advocate for that victim and contact your local police department and let them at least come out and assess the situation and figure out if someone’s in danger," Officer Reeves said.

McDonald is charged with two counts of capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

She currently being held in the Irving city jail with no bail and will soon be transferred to the Dallas County jail.

