Police locate missing endangered man in Peoria

The Peoria Police Department has located a man who went missing on August 5.

Police say 45-year-old John Bledsoe is no longer missing and is safe.

Bledsoe was last seen at his residence located in the area of 103rd Avenue and Olive Avenue.

According to police, Bledsoe made several statements regarding possible self-harm prior to leaving.







