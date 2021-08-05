Chandler Police Officer killed in the line of duty honored

article

The Chandler Police Department is honoring Officer Christopher Farrar with an "End of Watch" sign, which was installed at San Tan Ford in Gilbert .

Officer Farrar was hit and killed on April 29 by a suspect who had stolen a truck in the Southeast Valley near the San Tan Motorplex.

A Gilbert police officer was also injured in the incident.

Officer Farrar served with the Chandler Police Department for 18 years.

